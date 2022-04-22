Dying Light 2 Stay Human has sold over 5 million copies

HQ

Dying Light 2 Stay Human was off to a great start, and it seems like the popularity has only grown since then. During the two and a half months that have passed since the release, the game has now sold over five million copies.

And not only that, the first game in the series has already passed 20 million sold copies. This was revealed in a press release where Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka explains:

"The success of the Dying Light franchise is a great example of the unforgettable experiences we create for our players."

It seems like we can expect the game to continue to sell well, as the press release also explains that it is "significantly growing every month". More content is promised for Dying Light 2 Stay Human next week, and judging by the first Dying Light, we can look forward to great support for a very, very long time.