Dying Light 2 Stay Human has made it into Steam's top 25 all-time most concurrently played games

HQ

Following its very recent launch, Dying Light 2 Stay Human has already made it into Steam's top 25 most played games list, at least when looking specifically at concurrent players that is.

Shown by SteamDB, the title has clocked in an all-time peak of 274,983 players since release, and while that only puts it at 23rd on the list, it is just ahead of Halo Infinite and only two spots behind Destiny 2.

To add to this, Dying Light 2 is also doing pretty well when it comes to concurrent players as of writing, as the game is fifth on the list with 120,084 active players, putting it ahead of Grand Theft Auto V (99,101 players) and behind Apex Legends (153,722 players).

While you can grab yourself a copy of Dying Light 2 today on PC and console (not quite Nintendo Switch yet, however), if you haven't had a chance to play, you can read our review of the game here.