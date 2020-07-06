Cookies

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 release window could be revealed soon

A recent Asus promotional campaign may have given Dying Light fans a hint as to when the sequel will have its release window or date revealed.

Dying Light 2 was set to release in Spring of this year. Clearly, that didn't happen and the option to pre-order the game went alongside the certainty of its release since a game needs a release window or release date to be eligible for the feature.

Now, with that in mind, we might be getting a release window or date shortly, as hinted at via a recent Asus promotional campaign (via Dualshockers) which offers copies of Dying Light and its sequel to those who purchase select Asus items between July 1 and August 31 at participating retailers. After the purchase, consumers will then be able to register and upload the invoice between July 15 and September 13 to get a voucher for the two games.

This would mean that either the game is set to at least get a release window since one wouldn't be able to redeem a code for a game that doesn't have a release date. Do you think we'll learn the release date of Dying Light 2 come July 15?

