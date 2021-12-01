HQ

We can all now breathe a collective sigh of relief, as Techland has announced that Dying Light 2 has gone gold. This essentially means that the zombie-slaying game is ready to be published and is on track to meet its planned February 4, 2022 release date.

"We are very excited about this and now we can truly feel that this is actually happening! After so many years of hard work we are proudly looking forward to the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human." said Tymon Smektała, Lead Game Designer.

Reportedly, work on the game has not fully finished, though, and the team plans to add some further "updates and tweaks." Smektala further added: "This is it. The final and crucial moment for us. The game is ready to be manufactured, but we will not slow down. The fact that the game is done and we hit the gold status two months before the release is a great sign but it doesn't mean that our work ends here. There are still some upgrades and tweaks to add, and community feedback to implement, but the base is solid and ready to play. I'm extremely proud of the whole team!"

In other related Dying Light 2 news, the fifth episode of Dying 2 Know is set to air tomorrow at 20:00 GMT/ 21:00 CET. This installment will feature 15 minutes of new gameplay, and it will be hosted by Jonah Scott, who voices the game's protagonist.