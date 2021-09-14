Dying Light 2 has been delayed to February 4, 2022

HQ

HQ

Just when it seemed like things had gone quiet, 2021 has been struck with yet another major delay. Techland has just revealed that its survival horror sequel Dying Light 2 has been pushed back from December 7, 2021 to February 4, 2022. The reasoning given behind this delay is that the team is requiring more time to "polish and optimise it."

A statement from Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland, notes: "The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete and we are playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realized for us to bring the game to the level we envisioned, we need more time to polish and optimise it."

It's not all doom and gloom though, as it was also revealed in the statement that the press and creators will have a chance to get their hands on the game next month. It appears then that we will be hearing much more about Dying Light 2 soon through this series of preview events. The full statement regarding the delay can be seen below: