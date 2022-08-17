Dying Light 2 gives us a peek at its first paid expansion

HQ

Back in May, we got the disappointing message that Dying Light 2 Stay Human's first big story expansion had to be delayed to September, but at least it seems like Techland is set to keep that promise.

The Polish studio has given us a short teaser trailer for the expansion we now know is called Bloody Ties. This is just me guessing, but it seems like it'll introduce a new faction that loves fighting and that it'll give us the opportunity to take part in gladiator-like competitions. Especially because the press release says this place is called Carnage Hall and includes the following:

"What dangers wait for you? How can you beat them? What will you get in return? One thing is certain... it will be brutal!"

We'll know for sure next week, as the full unveiling will be in the Gamescom Opening Night Live show on August 23.