Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 gameplay teaser sets 2021 launch

But not much than that right now, as we're promised a lot more "very, very soon".

I decided to go in with low expectations when the developers over at Techland promised us an update regarding Dying Light 2 on March 17 last week, and that was smart.

The Ukrainian team has now given us Dying Light 2's "update video" on the game's Discord, and most of it is a handful of developers reading posts from...let's call them inpatient fans on social media about the game's radio silence. We're also treated to around 18 seconds of gameplay as well, however, and promised more "very, very soon". It's also worth noting that "2021" is shown, so let's hope that's the release year and not just not an indication of what "soon" means this time around. I suggest going to their Discord and ask questions that hopefully be answered in one of the upcoming Q&A videos.

Dying Light 2

