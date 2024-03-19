Dying Light 2 director reveals 'secret formula' for success

HQ

Dying Light 2 Stay Human released over two years ago now, and since the game initially hit storefronts it has proven to be a hit for Techland.

Speaking with MP1st, franchise director Tymon Smektala revealed the studio's "secret formula" for success. He had the following to say:

"I think the key here is our unique relation with our community. When we win, we celebrate together, when we fail our community is supportive and helpful, we treat each other with respect and understanding. We're very open with our community, giving them space and tools to directly communicate with us. This is our 'secret formula,' this is what works for us."

It seems that Techland's work on Dying Light 2 isn't quite done yet. The studio is adding more content with major updates, and there's always the possibility of another DLC coming down the pipeline.

What do you think of Techland's secret formula?