Dying Light 2 developers have seemingly started their next project

The Polish studio is currently recruiting for a number of roles.

Dying Light 2 isn't being released until December 7 and we assume there will be some content produced after that as DLC. This seemingly hasn't stopped the Polish power-house Techland from starting their next project, and they are currently looking for staff, giving us a glimpse of things to come.

One of the roles needed is a Senior 3D Artist for the studio's "next big title", where they specifically ask for experience with AAA titles - so it does not seem to be a minor title. They are also looking for a Senior Quest Designer with experience from "open-world action RPG games". It's fair to say Dying Light 2 is probably almost done by now and would not have the need for this expertise, also they want someone with Unreal experience and Dying Light 2 uses a different engine (C-Engine)

It's really not much, but it would seem like the studio has started up their next title, which will be an open-world game with RPG elements. Is this in line with what you were hoping for from Techland?

