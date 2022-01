HQ

More and more games have even allowed console gamers to choose between different graphics settings or modes the last few years, and we already knew that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be one of these. Now it's time to see that in action.

Techland has given us a new video that compares Dying Light 2 Stay Human's Quality mode (with ray-tracing), Performance mode (at least 60 frames per second) and Resolution mode (4K resolution) on PlayStation 5.

Which one are you probably going to choose?