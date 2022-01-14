Cookies

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 compared between last and current generation consoles

Launch is three weeks away.

While Techland has been drip feeding us with content from Dying Light 2 Stay Human for quite some time, there is still a whole lot we know nothing about. But in the latest Dying 2 Know stream, they finally decided to bare it all, including a comparison of the game between generations.

You can check the meaty video out below together with a brand new trailer, which has plenty of gameplay (with both parkour and fighting!) and truly stunning graphics as well as information about co-op and more. This is the video to see if you're still on the fence on this one.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch (streamed) and Xbox on February 4.

