DXRacer Master gaming chair

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For any PC user - whether for work, study or simply for enjoying themselves in front of the screen for many hours a week or a day - having a comfortable chair that keeps your back safe and supported at all times is arguably the most important piece of furniture. The boom in the gaming chair market peaked years ago, with a vast range of options for all types of users and budgets. However, you may now be finding that your first chair isn't as comfortable, breathable, or simply as attractive or functional as you need it to be right now. Perhaps it's time for a change, and that's why you might find it useful to find out what RxRacer currently has on offer.

The RxRacer brand is no stranger to us here at Gamereactor, and in fact, about a year ago we had the opportunity to set up and test the CRAFT model in woven fabric - an excellent choice if you're looking for a reliable and comfortable solution, even on a somewhat tight budget. That chair is still in use in our offices, and this year we wanted to raise the bar slightly and try another model, with a slightly more premium finish, and that's where the DxRacer Master comes in.

The DxRacer Master focuses on delivering the promise of comfort, allowing you to spend up to eight hours sitting in it without compromising on comfort. Whether you enjoy reclining whilst holding your console controller in a semi-reclined position in front of the telly, or need to sit upright for a long video conference session from the office, the DxRacer won't let you down.

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As always, I like to start by recounting my experience from the moment the packaged product arrived. One of the main advantages DxRacer chairs have over other models and brands is that their assembly process is as simple as it is intuitive. The chair arrives half-assembled, with just eight screws left to tighten, and these are already pre-fitted into their corresponding holes to prevent them getting lost during transport. As soon as you open the box, a large cardboard panel outlines the five simple steps for assembling the chair. Although it's possible to do it on your own, ideally there should be at least one other person on hand to help with the assembly, to hold the part in place whilst you tighten the screws under the seat, where the height adjuster is fitted. Otherwise, the five castors snap into place with a simple click. Once the base is ready with the seat attached (one of the advantages of it coming pre-fitted from the factory - you just need to adjust the backrest on its rails and screw it in place). Don't worry, because the screw holes are easy to access and, thanks to the chair's design, the screws won't need to be forced in and won't have to withstand any additional pressure that could damage the outer fabric. What's more, thanks to its magnetic trim pieces, you can effortlessly conceal the attachment points. All in all, even if you're assembling it on your own, in under 20 minutes flat (tested) your DxRacer Master chair will be ready to use.

And since we've mentioned the outer fabric, this is another area where I believe DxRacer continues to gain ground on the competition. All their available models are designed in either faux leather or synthetic leather, as well as woven fabric, and I think this detail is very important, given the current climate. In our case, we opted once again for woven fabric, as, although faux leather allows for far more customised designs and can be visually more appealing, it is a type of material with poor breathability which, in hot climates such as the spring and summer months in southern Spain, is far from comfortable to sit on. Woven fabric, on the other hand, keeps you cool and, above all, allows the fabric to breathe. The only thing to bear in mind is that, if, for whatever reason, it gets stained with food or some other substance, the stain may take longer to remove than on faux leather. Apart from that, I can only see advantages.

At first glance, this chair doesn't even look like a gaming chair as such, but rather an executive office chair. Its style is much more understated, stately and elegant than the other model mentioned, and it also offers greater stability and firmness, as well as one of its key features: 4D adjustable lumbar support. Using a dial on the right-hand side of the backrest, you can fine-tune the recline and lumbar curve to fit your back perfectly, and this also applies to the fully adjustable armrests, which you can swivel, raise, and move closer to or further away from your arms. If you're thinking of using it to watch TV or enjoy long gaming sessions, you should know that you can recline it to an angle of 135 degrees, and that you can even purchase a footrest from the official website to make the experience even more comfortable.

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Although the headrest is removable, it's best not to take it off, as it's quite a faff to fit it back into place. There's no need to remove it either, and with six levels of adjustment, anyone sitting in it, regardless of their height, will be comfortable.

There's one feature I haven't mentioned about the DxRacer we were sent, and that is that it's the XL model - a much more comfortable option for larger builds (given that we're getting on a bit and lead somewhat sedentary lives) - and it can easily support up to 150 kilograms, should you need it.

All in all, this is a rather premium model suitable for both gamers and office workers who need comfort for a full working day, without sacrificing style or a sense of elegance. The DxRacer is currently on special offer at 399 euros (down from an official RRP of 499 euros) on DxRacer's European website, and I can only ask you to at least consider taking a look at this one if you're thinking of buying a gaming chair. You'll thank me for it later.