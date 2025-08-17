DXRacer Craft Gaming Chair

HQ

One of the most important choices we have to make when sitting in front of a computer is not in choosing the model, power, or screen resolution in front of us, but in what surface we are going to sit on and how comfortable it is. Because yes, society has now told us that we can play and work almost anywhere, but we are likely to spend long gaming or working sessions at the same workstation.

In my case, combining both activities means I spend many hours a day sitting in the same place, and a quality chair that is both for work and for relaxing during my gaming sessions is required. DXRacer contacted us to offer a test model from the Craft line, and it has turned out to be a really interesting solution in both situations.

The DXRacer Craft 2025 model has a reinforced Cloudsense sponge layered structure, which in practice means that it's now much more mouldable and adjustable to your body shape. It's more comfortable, and continuous use over the past few weeks (in sessions averaging seven hours a day each) has not caused any deformation or irregularities in the area where it receives the most weight. The 50D foam is three-times denser than in previous models, which in the specifications translates as 65% better weight distribution over the structure.

This is an ad:

But before we go on to talk more in depth about the experience and the use and possibilities that this DXRacer Craft offers, let's talk about its assembly. I've found it to be one of the easiest, quickest, and most comfortable gaming chairs to assemble in a long time. In fact, it can be assembled by one person in a more or less confined space, and only with a raised surface (like a table) for one of the final adjustments of the base on the seat. The whole assembly took me about 30 minutes, including unpacking and removing the box and protections. Within half an hour you are sitting and enjoying it. This is possible because its assembly is prepared by modules and most of the screws and bolts are already assembled at the factory, although it's advisable to adjust and tighten the screws that do not require disassembly and assembly to secure the model. A small downside is that there are certain finishing touches in the factory assembly that could be better, such as hiding the industrial staples that join the fabric to the foam, but in any case nothing that worries the user. All the additional plastic trims and protections hide any hint of factory assembly.

One of the particularities that led us to choose this model was that, while we are usually offered chairs in EPU leatherette fabric, the Craft model also has a woven fabric variant, which was more comfortable for our needs in the Gamereactor office. Leatherette has its advantages (customisation with unique and cool designs is just one of them) but as this review was going to take place in the Mediterranean summer in Spain, we wanted to try a solution that was cooler and different. The woven fabric breathes much better, and has a softer feel.

It was also an advantage that it's a "wide" chair. While most models offer a standard width of 48 cm, the Craft model starts with a basic width of 56 cm, ideal not only for those of us who wear a large trouser size, but also for those who are looking for the comfort of a "strange" posture without giving up a chair with armrests (e.g. by crossing their legs over the seat). This comfort has also been extended when using the lever to adjust the tilt, from 90 to 135 degrees (if you want to project films on the ceiling and watch them, that is). And while we're on the subject of comfort, the 4D armrests are almost omni-directional, which means you can adjust the height, orientation, and perspective to suit the way you play or use them. If you're tucking your arms in while holding a console controller, you'll want to angle them inwards, while if you're comfortably playing a shooter or a title that requires a keyboard or mouse (or even leisurely surfing the internet) you can extend your arms to do so.

This is an ad:

There aren't many extras on the DXRacer Craft, but there are two things I'd like to point out: one that it does have, and one that it doesn't, which I hope to see in future standard models. The first, what it does have, is a zero pressure headrest that is magnetic and adjustable to any head height, so you don't have the hassle of adjustable rubber bands for a head cushion as you do on other brands. Here the headrest is fixed at the height and orientation at which you want to place it thanks to its high-powered magnets. These magnets are also used in the assembly of the armrest to the base.

And something for the future, something that the 2026 Craft model could have, is an additional adjustment to the lumbar support. Of course, you can always buy a separate add-on for this, but I think for the price range of this DXRacer chair (DXRacer Craft is priced on the official website between €439 and €479, depending on the model and fabric), it's something that would be more than welcome for many players who suffer from back problems.

In short, DXRacer Craft is a chair by gamers and for gamers, built in such a way that any user can have it ready within minutes of receiving it, and made with enough quality materials to justify its selling price, as well as some ingenious and comfortable solutions that other manufacturers should take into account. And the woven fabric model? In summer 2025, no complaints there.

If you need a recommendation on leatherette, we find the KOI model (with over 260,000 stitches) really impressive, too.