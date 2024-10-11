Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is very close to his return to the WWE pro-wrestling circus

HQ

In April, actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that his career as a wrestler is not over, but since then we have heard nothing more. Has he changed his mind?

No, The Rock stands by what he said and during WWE Bad Blood the other night, the old legend showed up to challenge reigning champion Cody Rhodes. The Rock didn't say anything, but stared at Rhodes for about a minute, before counting to three with his fingers and signaling that he's going to slit Rhodes' throat. He shared a video of this on Instagram, where he also wrote: "The show ain't over, until the Final Boss says it's over."

Exactly when the actor from Jumanji: The Next Level, Black Adam, Fast X and the upcoming Moana 2 will appear in the ring, we do not know - but hopefully we will be able to see it on Netflix, which now broadcasts both Raw and Smackdown.

In the meantime, you can watch the documentary about WWE boss Vince McMahon, which is also available on Netflix and tells a blood-curdling story about a man who is equal parts businessman, visionary, father figure - and unfortunately also something of a villain.