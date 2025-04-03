Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine punches its ticket to an October release

When The Smashing Machine was first revealed, it drew a lot of attention primarily thanks to Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock picking a role that wasn't just him being a charismatic strong man, which is basically the role he plays in real life.

In A24's The Smashing Machine, Johnson has transformed into MMA fighter Mark Kerr, and we now (via Deadline) have a release date on when we'll be able to see what that transformation looks like beyond a set picture. The Smashing Machine will release on the 3rd of October.

The Smashing Machine is directed by Benny Safdie, and also stars Emily Blunt as Kerr's girlfriend Dawn Staples. The film takes place at the peak of Kerr's career as he struggles with his life and trying to juggle fighting with the people around him.