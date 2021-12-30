Dwayne Johnson will not be returning to the Fast and Furious franchise

HQ

It looks like all hopes and dreams of Dwayne Johnson coming back and reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in the mainline Fast and Furious franchise has been snubbed out, despite Vin Diesel's attempts to get the action star to come back. During an interview with CNN, Johnson responded to the questions about his future in the franchise, saying that there would be "no chance" of a return.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," said Johnson. "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

Johnson also went a step further to chat about the situation between him and Diesel, stating that the post was an "example of his manipulation" and that it happened regardless of the pair's former understanding. Johnson continued, "My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

The next instalment into the Fast and Furious franchise will be Fast 10, which will serve as the penultimate film in the long-running blockbuster franchise. It is set to open on May 19, 2023, and will see the majority of the cast from Fast 9 returning, as these final movies (starting with Fast 9) are slated to be a trilogy of sorts to close out the mainline series.