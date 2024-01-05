Dwayne Johnson 'wants more' from his acting roles

The Rock could be ending his era of setting out into the jungle with a beige shirt and cargo pants. It seems Dwayne Johnson is quite sick of playing a version of himself in these big-budget action movies like Skyscraper and Rampage, and he wants more.

Speaking with Variety, Johnson was careful not to disavow his past roles. "I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies. I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them]," he began.

"But there's a time and a place for them. I'm at this point in my career where I want more. And I don't mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me."

Safdie and Johnson will be working together on The Smashing Machine, a biopic that follows the life of fighter Mark Kerr. We'll have to wait and see what dramatic performance Johnson can pull out, because so far we're all used to seeing him in pretty much the same role.