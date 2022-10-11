Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to fight Superman

HQ

We are exactly ten days away from the premiere of Black Adam, and Dwayne Johnson is literally everywhere right now, promoting this important new step for DC Extended Universe. Yesterday he visited Jake's Takes, and did some spectacular teasing about a potential future, where the very powerful antihero Black Adam faces Superman:

"I think Black Adam lands the first punch. Now, I don't know if Black Adam lands the last punch. Because Superman - I grew up a DC boy. I love Superman. I loved Superman and I still do, clearly."

Johnson went on by explaining that he really can visualize this scene, and said that might help to actually get Black Adam vs Superman a real thing:

"I can see things so clearly on how that scene looks like, what that scene looks like, what the film looks like, what the next three films look like. Now, whether or not that comes to fruition, that always helps when you have that kind of clarity."

He rounded up this dream bout by stating that Superman is the most power force in the universe, and that he has been sideline way to long:

"We will create Black Adam for him to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the sidelines for too long."

Would you be interested in seeing a battle between Black Adam and Superman?