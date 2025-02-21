Dwayne Johnson to play the lead in Martin Scorsese's upcoming crime thriller

HQ

Martin Scorsese has cast Dwayne Johnson as the leading figure in his upcoming crime thriller. Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, Johnson will star as a character inspired by a real person who ran a criminal organisation in the 1960s and 70s.

Taking place in Hawaii, the film focuses on this mob boss, who managed to build an immense criminal empire, waging war against mainland corporations and rival syndicates. Deadline reports that this is yet another collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio, but it's also another occasion where we see Johnson and Blunt working together.

After working on Disney's Jungle Cruise, the pair are set to work together in A24's Smashing Machine, and now they'll be working on this untitled Scorsese movie too. Apparently, Blunt and Johnson brought the idea to Scorsese, and together they enlisted writer Nick Bilton, who will pen the script when the project is set up.