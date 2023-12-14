Dwayne Johnson set to star in a new A24 movie

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is set to star in his first A24 movie. The film is called The Smashing Machine, and it'll be directed by Benny Safdie, the Oppenheimer star and one of the famous Safdie brothers, known for their work on Uncut Gems and Good Time.

Benny is flying solo on this story, and looking to make The Rock enter his most dramatic project and role yet. According to Variety, The Smashing Machine tells the story of the real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Kerr was a legendary fighter in the no-holds-barred era of UFC. His story will take on themes of love, friendship and addiction, and it's set in the year 2000. Johnson first acquired the rights to this story in 2019 and has been working on it with Safdie ever since. Time will tell whether his acting chops are up for a challenge.