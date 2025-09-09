Dwayne Johnson reveals that Jumanji 3 will start filming later this year

Good news, Jumanji fans! It looks like we can expect the next film in the series to make its arrival sooner rather than later. This has all but been confirmed by Dwayne Johnson, who has spoken to Variety and revealed when the next chapter will commence filming.

The actor, known for playing the character of Dr. Smolder Bravestone, has stated that he will be re-teaming with Kevin Hart as soon as this November, when production kicks off for the next chapter of the franchise.

But on top of this, Johnson also commented on the rather noticeable change to his appearance, where he has lost a fair bit of weight, leading fans to question and even be concerned. Johnson notes that there is nothing to be worried about, as he has shed some pounds to play a role in Benny Safdie's upcoming Lizard Music, where he plays a "whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old" called Chicken Man.

This role caused him to alter his eating and training habits a tad, with Johnson explaining: "I still have a long ways to go. "I'm so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in 'Smashing Machine. [It means] eating less chicken."

It'll be quite the turn around for Johnson to continue losing weight and then put that muscle back on ahead of Jumanji where we expect him to return to fighting and bulky shape to become the epic Dr. Bravestone.