Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in the live-action Moana remake trailer

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Some hit, some miss, but so long as Disney can occasionally pull in close to a billion dollars with one of them, it'll keep making live-action remakes of its classic animated films. Next up on the list is Moana, which has just dropped its first trailer.

Just like in the original film, Moana's live-action remake follows the eponymous Moana as she sets sail across the ocean to save her island and people, following an evil, lava-filled island threatening to destroy both. Maui is of course involved, and once again is played by Dwayne Johnson. It's difficult to see if any plot elements change in the live-action version, but like in Lilo & Stitch we can imagine there will be some alterations to keep experienced audiences interested.

Considering that the original film released just ten years ago, and we had a sequel barely two years ago, some may wonder why we've got a Moana remake at all. We'll have to wait and see if Disney proves this film's worth by making it a big box office hit.