Dwayne Johnson returns as Hobbs in Fast X

Not only did we just get Fast & Furious 12 confirmed. Now it turns out that Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel seem to have buried the hatchet and become friends again. Something that was confirmed during the premiere of Fast X where visitors saw Hobbs return in a scene during the credits. A big surprise to say the least, considering that Johnson as recently as two years ago clearly stated during an interview with CNN that he under no circumstances intended to return to the movie series:
"I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."
Logically, this all fits with the rumors of the Hobbs & Shaw sequel, which is also said to tie in with the final trilogy of Fast films. Basically, all fans of the film series can look forward to plenty of action in the coming years.
What do you think about Hobbs' return to the team?