Dwayne Johnson reportedly blocked Hawkman and other characters from appearing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

It's no secret that Dwayne Johnson wished for Black Adam to be a central part of the DCEU. With Henry Cavill's Superman showing up at the end of the movie, there surely were some huge plans in place for the anti-hero before James Gunn and Peter Safran canned Black Adam.

It seems that as well as pushing Black Adam to a more central role, Dwayne Johnson may have also played a part in ensuring Shazam! Fury of the Gods didn't see a cameo from him or other members of the Justice Society of America.

According to The Wrap, Dwayne Johnson blocked the idea of Black Adam meeting his comic book rival in order for him to face off against a more popular character. Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam, seems to have backed this up in an Instagram post.

What do you think of this?