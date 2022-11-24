Dwayne Johnson promises to introduce more Justice Society heroes

HQ

While Black Adam has been met with mixed reviews, it has become a huge hit in the theaters thanks to its explosive superhero action, and of course Dwayne Johnson as the titular character.

One thing most people seems to agree on though, is that the introduction of Justice Society of America was a bright spot in the movie, with Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate being especially praised. In upcoming DC projects, it seems like we're going to get to meet more of these guys, both the ones we met in Black Adam, but also others.

Here's what Dwayne Johnson had to say about this in a recent interview with ComicBook.com:

"Now we will build out the Black Adam brand, and we'll build out the JSA. Doctor Fate, Cyclone, Hawkman, Atom-Smasher. And keep in mind, for those of you who don't know — and all you comic book fans, you guys know this — there are so many cool, badass superheroes and supervillains in the bible, in the pantheon of the DC universe. Just right there. So, we're gonna dig into all that."

What did you think of the Justice Society of America characters in Black Adam?