Dwayne Johnson: "Pay attention to the ones who aren't superheroes yet" in Black Adam

We already knew that the movie Black Adam, which premieres on October 21, is something of a reboot for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Besides the character Black Adam, who will play a big role in DCEU going forward, we're also getting to meet Justice Society of America.

But clearly it isn't just people with costumes and superpowers we should pay attention to, if Dwayne Johnson is to be believed. Johnson plays the titular character Black Adam, and recently did a fan event, where he clearly implied that important characters in the DCEU will be introduced as well:

"Pay attention to the ones who aren't superheroes yet. Watch for those people too."

Basically, it seems like Black Adam will be very important for DC movies and series going forward, and a whole lot of the characters with or without power might be back in important roles in the probably not too distant future.

Thanks Reddit