Dwayne Johnson on returning as The Scorpion King in The Mummy 4: "I would certainly consider it"

With Brendan Fraser well and truly back in the limelight after stepping away years ago for a slate of reasons, it was only right that one of many's favourite action-adventure series should return alongside him. We're talking about The Mummy of course (the 2000s films and not the Tom Cruise reboot, ew...), which was recently confirmed to be getting a fourth chapter that would reunite the likes of Fraser and Rachel Weisz as the beloved characters of Rick and Evie. With the two stars back, should we expect any additional reunions?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was queried as to whether we should expect him to reprise his iconic duty as The Scorpion King. While nothing has or was confirmed, the actor did emphasise the following.

"Oh, man, I don't know. I'm always open. To be clear, that is Brendan Fraser's franchise. I love that man. He's one of my greatest supporters. We support each other. And if they want to call the Scorpion King, I know a guy who knows a guy. I would certainly consider it. Because that franchise changed my life."

If The Rock was to return to the royal role, the next big question is whether it would include the same use of hilariously bad CGI, because any The Mummy fans know that part of what made The Scorpion King memorable was his truly stunning appearance.

Do you think The Scorpion King should return?