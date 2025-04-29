Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable in The Smashing Machine's first trailer

The first trailer for A24's The Smashing Machine has arrived. Based around UFC fighter Mark Kerr, the biopic stars Dwayne Johnson in the leading role, who has undergone quite the transformation for it.

We're not talking losing his signature muscle or anything like that. Dwayne's ego would surely pop were that to happen. His face does look markedly different, though, and it seems he's giving his all to this performance.

Emily Blunt plays Kerr's wife in the film, which is directed and written by Benny Safdie. The trailer shows the beginning of the UFC as we know it today, with Kerr proving that he and the sport deserve their time in the limelight. Check out the trailer in full below:

The Smashing Machine hits theatres on the 3rd of October.