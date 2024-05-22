Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable in The Smashing Machine first image

Dwayne Johnson is looking to step up his acting game. After decades of basically just playing himself, The Rock is now taking on the role of real-life fighter Mark Kerr in A24's The Smashing Machine.

A24 recently shared the first image for the movie on its social media, where you can barely tell it's The Rock you're looking at. Sure, there's that same bulky frame we know Johnson for, but the face is very different thanks to the addition of some hair and what look to be nose prosthetics.

The Smashing Machine is being directed by Benny Safdie, it will also star Emily Blunt, who Johnson has worked with once before on Disney's Jungle Cruise. We don't have a date for when The Smashing Machine will release just yet, so stay tuned for more details.