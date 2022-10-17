Dwayne Johnson: It took six years to get Henry Cavill back as Superman

HQ

As you might know, Henry Cavill is returning as Superman and it's apparently Dwayne Johnson who made this possible. while discussing how much he longed to have Black Adam fight Superman in future DC productions, he took the opportunity to reveal how long it took to convince the top bosses at Warner Bros to do this: six whole years. That's because the leadership refused to take Cavill back, but now that a new leadership has changed after the merger between Discovery and Warner, things changed:

"I feel that this serves not only Black Adam but the entire DC Universe. More importantly than that, it takes care of the fans. And that's what you want your lead foot to be. So, yes, phone calls, meetings...But, man this was years man. Six years to get that done. I'm going to say that again, six years we kept talking about this and they kept saying no. Now, that leadership isn't there anymore and we usher in a new era of the DC Universe."

It has been rumoured that Superman will return in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, but it certainly sounds like the DCEU will be more exciting in the future. What do you think of this?

Thanks Geektyrant