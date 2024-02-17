Dwayne Johnson is the most followed actor on TikTok

HQ

Ever wondered who the most followed actor is on TikTok? Well, that would be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who has 74.2 million followers and has the 10th largest total following.

Falling just behind The Rock in 11th is Will Smith, with 74.1 million followers. Ranking 14th overall is singer and former Disney star Selena Gomez and in 74th is Kevin Hart with 34.8 million followers. Besides this, only two more actors remain in the platform's top 100 and these are Ariana Grande in 76th with 34.2 million followers and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp in 91st with 31.8 million followers.

Thanks, NME.