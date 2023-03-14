Dwayne Johnson is still confident in the success of Black Adam

To many, Dwayne Johnson is still that smiling, smouldering face that can bring in millions at the box office. He's not going to be delivering an Oscar-worthy performance anytime soon, but his hero characters are usually entertaining enough to earn at least middling reviews.

However, Black Adam saw somewhat of a turn for the worse for Dwayne Johnson. The film managed to pull in almost $400 million at the box office, but caused Johnson to make enemies of several DC executives.

Still, Johnson believes Black Adam was him delivering the "best movie" he could. "Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple shots, but that's just the business of it."

Johnson then went on to talk about the takeover of the DC universe by James Gunn and Peter Safran. "It's almost like when you have a pro football team and your quarterback wins championships and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, 'Not my coach, not my quarterback. I'm going to go with somebody new.'"

It's safe to say then that Johnson certainly would have preferred to see his version of Black Adam in the new DC universe, or not see any changes in the old formula at all.

Thanks, Variety.