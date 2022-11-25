Dwayne Johnson: In my opinion, Henry Cavill is the greatest Superman

HQ

There has been quite the few actor playing Superman over the years. The most famous one probably still is Christopher Reeve, who tragically died in 2004, followed by Henry Cavill, who just returned to the role.

One of the people who made it possible for Cavill to make a comeback as Superman was Dwayne Johnson, who recently starred as Black Adam. On Johnson's Twitter account, he now says he's a huge fan and explains why he wanted Cavill to return as the most powerful man in the universe:

"There was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back. Henry Cavill is our generation's Superman and, in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve, but [Cavill is] the greatest Superman of all time."

Who do you think is the best Superman actor yet?