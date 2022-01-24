Dwayne Johnson: If you do something wrong to Black Adam, you're going to die

HQ

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be losing steam during the last few years, we're glad to see DC stepping up to give us our much needed superhero fix. This year, we've already got the brilliant Peacemaker TV series and have movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Batgirl, The Batman, The Flash and Black Adam to look forward to.

If the last one isn't entirely familiar to you, Black Adam is an anti-hero and a nemesis to Shazam. But this upcoming movie will surely get a lot of attention, as the titular character is actually being played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In an interview with Men's Journal, Johnson explains what to expect from his version of Black Adam and how he differs from DC heroes like Batman and Superman:

"In the traditional DC Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong Superman and Batman are gonna try and bring you to justice. If you do something wrong to Black Adam, you're going to die. It's that simple. I believe this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We're gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear."

Johnson is also getting company by some pretty good actors like Aldis Hodge (playing Hawkman), Noah Centineo (playing Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (playing Cyclone) and the former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan (playing Doctor Fate).