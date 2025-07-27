Dwayne Johnson demanded bigger muscles on his action figure

When McFarlane Toys created an action figure based on Black Adam ahead of the film's release, Dwayne Johnson had one very specific request: make him more muscular. This was revealed by toy mogul Todd McFarlane himself in a recent interview, where he said:

"We had to get approval on 'Black Adam,' and Dwayne Johnson's only comment was — which I think he was right — was, 'Can you make me more ripped?'"

While it might sound silly at first, McFarlane agreed and explained:

"The costume itself wasn't showing off his muscles. We were super accurate to the costume, it's just that the costume wasn't showing it off, so he just wanted us to show it off a bit more. We took a little bit of artistic license to do it. I think it was the right move."

In other words, while the figure was faithful to the film costume, it just didn't show off enough of Johnson's famously ripped physique. And as McFarlane put it:

"The client is always right. I'm looking for an approval. Hey, if you want me to give you two heads, I'll give you two heads. Whatever you need for me to get a sign off."

Losing some detail in the transition from real life to toy form is nothing new — collectors often complain about it. So maybe it's a good thing Johnson caught this one early.

