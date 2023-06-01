Dwayne Johnson confirms new Fast & Furious movie

HQ

Vin Diesel and crew didn't manage to keep Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's return to the Fast & Furious saga in Fast X a secret, so it didn't take long for rumours of a new Hobbs and Shaw to surface either. Well, act surprised.

Johnson confirms that he and Vin Diesel at least have agreed to let bygones be bygones and with that decided to make a new standalone Fast & Furious movie starring Hobbs. He doesn't say anything about Shaw in the video, but expect more details sooner rather than later, as this movie will apparently set up 2025's Fast X: Part 2 or whatever they decide to call it.

