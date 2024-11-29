Dwayne Johnson confirms he's using a bodysuit for live-action Moana

While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a mountain of a man, one of his next roles will mean that he is having to utilise a bodysuit to help reflect the physique of the character he plays. We're talking about the live-action Moana film, where he reprises his role as the Polynesian demigod Maui, a character that in animated form is a very bulky and big chap, with a full head of hair too.

While we always knew that The Rock would sport a wig for the film, he will also be wearing a bodysuit to help match Maui's ridiculous physique. He talked about people noticing this in a recent interview with Extra, where the ex-wrestler stated:

"That's a suit that took a long time to put on. So, I'm so happy you said, 'You bulked up,' because when you say, 'You bulked up,' that means you couldn't tell.

"That is a couple of hours every day of transforming, putting that on. We shot outside and when those pictures surfaced, I was like, 'Sh*t, we got caught, 'cause we were putting up, like, walls so there was no paparazzi. But they got into boats and started shooting pictures."

Considering the size and physique of The Rock, his live-action Maui must be a really enormous fella, something we'll be able to see for ourselves when the live-action Moana debuts in 2026.