Dwayne Johnson claims Moana 3 is in the works at Disney

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Are you feeling the Moana fatigue as of yet? It would be understandable considering the animated sequel arrived in late 2024 and the live-action remake of the original debuts this July, making Moana one of Disney's most aggressively pushed film franchises as of the current era. And clearly they aren't done with this push either.

During a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, actor Dwayne Johnson, who is known for playing the demigod Maui in both the animated and live-action Moana offerings, mentioned directly that a third Moana movie is in the works at Disney.

As reported by Variety: "Yes, we have talked about 'Moana 3,' yes. But first, live-action 'Moana,' we'll let that come out first. We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers ... they will pen 'Moana 3.'"

The Moana films have been a success for Disney so far, especially in a commercial sense since the sequel topped $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It's with this in mind that you can understand why Disney is continuing to milk the Moana machine for all that it is worth.