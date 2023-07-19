Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dwayne Johnson breaks pay record with upcoming film and is now Hollywood's highest paid actor...again

The movie star is really raking in the cash with this upcoming project Amazon Studios' project.

£50 million. This is the salary that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is said to be able to collect for his role in the upcoming Christmas film Red One. Not only is this a new record for the largest payout for a single role, but it also makes Johnson the highest paid actor in Hollywood again. The film, produced by Amazon Studios, is still shrouded in mystery but will be released in December and will feature performances from Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons.

Good money to say the least, well done The Rock.

What would you do with that kind of money, and are you looking forward to seeing J.K. Simmons play Santa Claus?

