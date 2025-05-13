English
Duterte wins hometown mayoral election while detained at ICC

Former Philippine President leads by a significant margin in local elections while detained in The Hague.

The latest news on Philippines. Despite facing charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his controversial "war on drugs," former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has secured a landslide victory in the mayoral race of Davao City.

As of Monday, Duterte was leading with overwhelming support, eight times the votes of his nearest competitor. His political influence remains strong, largely due to his tough-on-crime image, with supporters rallying behind him in light of his detention.

March 19 2016, Angeles City, Philippines. Rodrigo Duterte campaigning in presidential elections // Shutterstock

