Dutch PM seeks parliamentary backing after government collapse

Schoof calls for unity on defence and foreign policy as Wilders exits coalition.

The latest news on the Netherlands. Following the collapse of the ruling coalition, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof addressed parliament on Wednesday to secure support for key policy areas, particularly national defence, aid to Ukraine, and immigration.

His appeal comes amid growing political uncertainty and just weeks before the Netherlands hosts a major NATO summit. With elections expected later this year, the interim government now faces significant pressure to maintain stability, so stay tuned for further updates.

Prime Minister of The Netherlands, Dick Schoof gives a press statement at the beginning of EU Summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 20, 2025. // Shutterstock

