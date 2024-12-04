Dutch Grand Prix to disappear from the F1 calendar after 2026 due to funding reasons

HQ

The Circuit Zandvoort, located in the region of North Holland, near the North Sea and 35 km from Amsterdam, has been home of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix from 1950 to 1985, and after an extensive track redesign, it returned in 2021.

However, the Dutch Grand Prix will not return after 2026. Today it has been announced that the promoter of the Dutch race has extended the contract one year, until 2026, but it will not remain on the calendar afterwards.

What's the reason for its removal? The most likely explanation is funding. "We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event, against other risks and responsibilities", said Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Dutch Grand Prix.

So, despite the success the event had, as well as fervour of Dutch fans towards local hero Max Verstappen, four time World Champion and winner of the Zandvoort track three of the four times it has been held in the modern era, the race will not return in 2027 onwards.

Dutch Grand Prix has also been a pioneer in using sustainable technologies that are now used across the whole calendar, aiming at a Net Zero goal by 2030.