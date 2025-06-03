Dutch government collapses after far-right exit

HQ

The latest news on the Netherlands . We now know that the Dutch government has just crumbled after Geert Wilders withdrew his party on Tuesday from the ruling coalition over failed migration talks.



Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced his resignation shortly after, leaving the Netherlands in the hands of a caretaker administration. With elections unlikely before the autumn, key decisions, especially on defense, could now be delayed.