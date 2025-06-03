English
Dutch government collapses after far-right exit

Wilders pulls PVV out of ruling coalition, forcing PM Schoof to resign and pushing country toward snap elections.

The latest news on the Netherlands. We now know that the Dutch government has just crumbled after Geert Wilders withdrew his party on Tuesday from the ruling coalition over failed migration talks.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced his resignation shortly after, leaving the Netherlands in the hands of a caretaker administration. With elections unlikely before the autumn, key decisions, especially on defense, could now be delayed.

DEN HAAG, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 15 2024: Minister-president Dick Schoof during the Plenary Debate at the Tweede Kamer // Shutterstock

