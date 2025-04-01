Dutch goalkeeper underwent successful operation after intestine perforation in LaLiga match

HQ

Jasper Cillessen, Dutch goalkeeper who plays for Las Palmas, football club from the Canary Islands playing in first division since 2023, suffered a horrible injury last Sunday, in a LaLiga match against Getafe. In the first half, a hard collision against Getafe forward Borja Iglesias left Cillessen at the ground hurting, and had to be taken in stretcher and taken to the hospital. Iglesias' knee collided with Cillessen's stomach, and was diagnosed with a perforated intestine. Sources say the goalkeeper was vomiting in the ambulance.

Thankfully, the surgery, which took place during the night and was performed laparoscopically, was successful, the club said in a statement. No recovery time has been given, however.

Cillessen, 35, was international for the Netherlands between 2013 and 2023. He played for Ajax, Barcelona, Valencia, and NEC, before joining in 2024 to Las Palmas, which is struggling in LaLiga, penultimate with 26 points.