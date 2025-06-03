English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Dutch far-right party exits government, triggering political uncertainty

Wilders' move disrupts fragile coalition, casting doubt on upcoming NATO defense decisions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the Netherlands. We now know that the Dutch far-right PVV party has withdrawn from the ruling coalition on Tuesday, undermining the government's stability and likely prompting new elections in the near future.

This comes as coalition partners reject PVV's hardline migration stance, leaving the Netherlands with a caretaker government ahead of a crucial NATO summit. Now, it remains to be seen how swiftly political stability can be restored and defense commitments finalized.

Dutch far-right party exits government, triggering political uncertainty
DEN HAAG, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 5 2023: Geert Wilders (PVV) at the Dutch Parliament at the Tweede Kamer on December 5, 2023 in Den Haag, Netherlands // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsNetherlands


Loading next content