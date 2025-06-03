Dutch far-right party exits government, triggering political uncertainty

HQ

The latest news on the Netherlands . We now know that the Dutch far-right PVV party has withdrawn from the ruling coalition on Tuesday, undermining the government's stability and likely prompting new elections in the near future.

This comes as coalition partners reject PVV's hardline migration stance, leaving the Netherlands with a caretaker government ahead of a crucial NATO summit. Now, it remains to be seen how swiftly political stability can be restored and defense commitments finalized.