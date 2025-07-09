English
World news

Dutch and Norwegian F-35s to shield NATO supply routes to Ukraine

The jets will be stationed in Poland under NATO command to guard eastern airspace and ensure safe deliveries.

The latest news on the Netherlands and Norway. Dutch and Norwegian F-35 fighter jets will be deployed to Poland later this year as part of a NATO operation aimed at securing vital supply lines to Ukraine, the Dutch defense ministry said.

"It is essential that we contribute to the defense of NATO territory and the security of Europe," Dutch Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans said in the statement on Monday. "We are once again doing so with our most advanced capabilities."

The aircraft will be on 24-hour readiness to intercept potential threats and respond swiftly to any violation of allied airspace. This joint detachment underscores NATO's continued efforts to maintain regional stability while protecting military shipments headed east.

Royal netherlands air force Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet aircraft landing at Volkel air base 29 august 2023 the netherlands // Shutterstock

