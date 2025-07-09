Dutch and Norwegian F-35s to shield NATO supply routes to Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on the Netherlands and Norway . Dutch and Norwegian F-35 fighter jets will be deployed to Poland later this year as part of a NATO operation aimed at securing vital supply lines to Ukraine, the Dutch defense ministry said.

"It is essential that we contribute to the defense of NATO territory and the security of Europe," Dutch Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans said in the statement on Monday. "We are once again doing so with our most advanced capabilities."

The aircraft will be on 24-hour readiness to intercept potential threats and respond swiftly to any violation of allied airspace. This joint detachment underscores NATO's continued efforts to maintain regional stability while protecting military shipments headed east.