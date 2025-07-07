Sometime in the late 90s, I played Interplay's Fallout game on my parents' PC without understanding anything, as I had barely started school. The fact that I didn't understand anything at the time didn't matter though, because when I look back it was at a time when my love for games was at an early stage, and when I grew up and began to understand more and more what my love for games even meant, I also understood Interplay's first two Fallout games in greater depth. Having these classics as inspiration was therefore something that aroused my curiosity about developer Dustwind Studios, but unfortunately Dustwind: Resistance is eternal hell from start to finish and at times the worst game I've ever played in my entire life.

Dustwind: Resistance's introductory prologue is incredibly drawn out and flat.

It all begins when our young protagonist Jack and his friend Amanda are guided by his father as they grow up on a peaceful farm. Many years later, they have married, and the farm quickly turns into a nightmare. It's attacked by armed men and most of the inhabitants are murdered, with Jack's wife Amanda being one of the victims. Jack, who was just a simple farmer, now vows to avenge his wife and his entire village, and he sets off with his dog Diesel to find those responsible, led by their leader Warlock, to take revenge.

Our main character Jack wants nothing more than to take revenge on Warlock and his gang for the murder of his wife Amanda.

Even though revenge as a motivation has been done a billion times before in all forms of media, there is a reason for it. If done well, you can build an entire story around it, but unfortunately, Dustwind: Resistance loses me from the very beginning. Everything revolves around Jack losing his wife Amanda and wanting to avenge her, but unfortunately we never get to see her as an adult. Instead, we are simply told (after searching for her) that she is already dead, which for some reason Jack just accepts, and he doesn't even take the time to mourn or attend her funeral, but just takes his dog and leaves. The game's introductory prologue thus ends as one big question mark for me, which is a shame because before that there was a glimmer of hope that this would be followed up in a better way where at least the game's plot could take hold.

Most areas are incredibly drawn out and take forever to get through, as your characters can barely run.

Even before the game starts, it's worth mentioning that I encountered a problem with Dustwind: Resistance. As I'm reviewing it on Xbox Series X, it's immediately clear that this game was primarily designed for PC. The interface is extremely small and designed to be studied up close, rather than from a distance on the sofa. However, this is not usually a problem with console games, as you almost always have the option to enlarge the interface to suit your needs. With Dustwind: Resistance however, this is not possible, which means that I have been forced to sit much closer to my TV than I usually do, looking like a hundred-year-old man who has lost his glasses.

Dustwind: Resistance's user interface is designed for PCs and cannot be adjusted for consoles, which makes it difficult to read.

Just like in the earliest Fallout games (where Dustwind: Resistance also has traces of Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel in it), it's an isometric perspective straight from above that applies in a post-apocalyptic world. The latter, however, feels more like an afterthought, and there is no event that explains why the world is the way it is, but since Dustwind: Resistance is a sequel to Dustwind: The Last Resort, which I have never played, it's possible that this is clarified there. There is also the option to pause the game and navigate the world to give you more time to make decisions in more hectic battles where the enemies become too numerous.

In addition, there are light role-playing elements where you can upgrade your characters and a class-based system where, for example, our main character Jack is best as a mechanic and his dog Diesel is good at sniffing out and detecting mines that he can disarm so that none of your characters run into them. Mines are also part of your arsenal, as are everything from traps to grenades, shotguns, flamethrowers, and bows and arrows. So there is a large smorgasbord to choose from, but unfortunately, nothing feels good to use. In addition, it's unnecessary to buy anything from the shops in the game, as you can always get by just fine by finding new weapons and other items out in the world.

There is a wide range of weapons and accessories, but none of them are enjoyable to use.

A major problem that is ever-present in Dustwind: Resistance is that the developers have created relatively large maps, which is annoying because you can barely jog and it takes forever to get from point A to point B. This becomes even worse in the second half of the game when the developers have decided to drag out the game with one side mission after another, which cannot be skipped. At one point, for some reason, it's extremely important to find someone's runaway dog in a cave, which must be done so that he becomes happy enough to later let you buy things in his shop, things that you never bother to buy anyway, as they can be found for free very easily out in the world. It's also extremely easy to get stuck on various objects around the world, and Dustwind Studios relies too much on you constantly having to open a map to see where you are, which would be okay if it were helpful, but it rarely is.

To make matters worse, the game's AI is disastrous, with your companions running straight into mines in front of them even though your dog Diesel has detected them, enemies shooting through walls, the game controls being incredibly clunky and not adapted for consoles, and every time Dustwind: Resistance does something as simple as auto-saving, the game coughs as if it's about to crash, which it has unfortunately done several times on other occasions.

The menus are extremely clunky and poorly adapted for console.

Since Dustwind: Resistance is a challenging game (with five different difficulty levels available), it's recommended that you save often. This means that you rarely lose much playing time, but of course it's still annoying when a crash occurs. Equally annoying is when you are tasked with killing all enemies in a room multiple times, and once you have done so, nothing happens. The game thinks that some enemies are still there, but then realises that this is not the case, and suddenly you can move on after sometimes wondering for a few minutes if you missed someone. On several occasions, enemies have also become stuck, mainly on stairs but also in walls and other objects, and when they are stuck there, you cannot damage them. Other annoying moments include shadows that pop in and out of the picture when you zoom out on the map, occasionally long loading screens, and stealth missions where you are detected even though no one is nearby.

The stealth missions offer a bit of variety but are completely useless, as you are discovered most of the time even though no one is nearby.

Of course, it's been all negativity so far, but isn't there any light in the darkness that's positive? Yes, there is, actually. Although Dustwind: Resistance doesn't have any voice actors in its gameplay, our main character Jack has a voice in the game's slideshows that offers some context between the eleven different missions in the game. He does a relatively good job, and your dog Diesel is also a nice companion (when he's not in the way in very tight spaces) and immediately reminded me of Dogmeat in Fallout.

The game's progression tree is also relatively helpful and fun to experiment with to make your characters better. The developers try to make the second half of the game more exciting by introducing a vehicle you can use to get around and the introductory story, although cliché, starts off relatively exciting, as already mentioned, but ultimately falls flat because you never feel anything for the woman you are supposed to avenge. In the end, when the credits roll, nothing feels worth it after the 15 hours it took to get through Dustwind: Resistance.

The introduction of vehicles is much needed but comes too late, meaning that the levels before that take forever to get through on foot.

The main reason for this is that your wife Amanda turns out to have survived the initial attack on the farm. It may sound like a massive spoiler (which it is, in a way), but since Amanda is featured on the game's cover and in the promotional material leading up to its launch, I've decided to include it here, as it's a very strange priority on the part of the developers. It won't come as a surprise to those who followed the game before its release, but for me, who went in completely blind, it was certainly a surprise. However, since I never cared when she "died" at the beginning of the game, I couldn't care less when she suddenly came back. It was just a shrug, but at least I got the answer to why Dustwind Studios chose not to show your dead wife at the beginning. However, it was a terribly clumsy way to make us accept that Jack doesn't even want to see his own wife's funeral - which the rest of the village attended - but that revenge for her would still need to be carried out. Of course, it wouldn't have been much of a game if Jack had just gone to that funeral like anyone else in his situation would have done, but even though I should have guessed that Amanda would come back since she's on the game's cover, she looks completely different in the game compared to the cover.

Your wife Amanda works best as a sniper and support, but her return from the dead was handled extremely clumsily by Dustwind Studios.

In the end, there is very little I can recommend about Dustwind: Resistance. It crashes several times, the controls are incredibly clunky and poorly optimised for consoles, which also applies to the interface and menus, there are many weapons but they are boring to use, the story loses you from the very beginning, the music and enemies are repetitive, the post-apocalyptic world feels like an afterthought, the game's AI is useless, enemies get stuck in walls, and you can barely jog in huge levels that feel far too long and drawn out as a result.

My patience has been tested more than in any game in a very long time, and my simple advice is to avoid this game as much as possible. If you want a post-apocalyptic isometric perspective and world to explore, I would rather recommend Interplay's Fallout games, which did this much better back in the 90s. If these titles feel outdated, Wasteland is a more contemporary example that fits much better. A reasonably fun skill tree, a skirmish mode alongside the campaign, and good slideshows where Jack's voice actor shows a little passion can't save Dustwind: Resistance from avoiding a weak three from me.