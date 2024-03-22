Dustborn launches in August

HQ

Red Thread and Quantic Dream's Dustborn might not quite be making its release period of early 2024, but it's still set to come out this year. Specifically, it'll release on the 20th of August, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The game will come with a digital and physical version, with the latter costing a little more and coming with 2 postcards, a map, prequel comic book, and stickers. The game is an action adventure title blended with the narrative elements Red Thread is so well known for.

You are in charge of a ragtag crew making their way across a Divided States of America, using words (and some cool abilities, by the looks of things) to stay out of trouble and deal with it when it comes to you.

Check out the trailer below: