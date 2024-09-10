Dust storm turns Burning Man festival into Arrakis

HQ

At this point, we're not sure why many people would go to Burning Man festival. Last year, severe mud caused people to wait hours before they could leave the festival, and this year, once more people were trapped due to weather.

This time, a dust storm kicked up in the Black Rock Desert, forcing the festival to look like Arrakis for the time being. Severe winds threatened to knock down tents and send them flying, and so attendees had to face the storm to make sure their belongings didn't blow away.

People were stranded for hours on end trying to escape, unable to drive away due to the severity of the dust storm. Once again, it just doesn't seem worth it, even if it does mean you'd get to attend a historic festival.

Thanks, Sky News.

