Dust storm leaves trail of darkness across Arizona

The latest news on the United States . A massive dust storm swept through Arizona this week, plunging Phoenix into near-total darkness and leaving entire neighborhoods without electricity, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

"I couldn't see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside," one woman said (via Sky News). "My kids were really, really scared, so I was trying to be brave for them." Then, she added she could taste the dust and feel the strong wind rattling her car.

The wall of dust, known as a haboob, forced airport closures, delayed flights and created treacherous driving conditions as visibility dropped to almost nothing. Strong winds and heavy rain followed, damaging buildings and scattering debris across the city.

Authorities confirmed widespread power outages, mostly concentrated in the Phoenix metropolitan area, while nearby towns also endured the storm's full force. The event serves as another reminder of the growing risks linked to extreme weather across the region.